Armed man robs Subway sandwich shop in Oak Lawn

Posted:Dec 21 2016 05:54PM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 05:54PM CST

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint in Oak Lawn on Tuesday night.

About 9 p.m., the man entered the sandwich shop at 9610 S. Cicero Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded all the money in the register, according to Oak Lawn police. He then ran out.

He was described as black man about 50 years old who walked with a limp. He was wearing a black coat with tan or gray sleeves, a black knit hat, jeans and dark colored boots, police said.

Anyone with information should call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.

