Police investigating fraudulent 911 calls in Hawthorn Woods

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are investigating fraudulent emergency calls made to police on Thursday, in which the caller claimed he killed his family in northwest suburban Hawthorn Woods.

The Lake Zurich Police Department received a call about 11:28 a.m. from someone who claimed to be a 19-year-old resident of the 100 block of Bluebird Court in Hawthorn Woods, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. The caller claimed he just killed his two parents before disconnecting the telephone.

The Lake Zurich Police Department, which provides dispatch services for the Hawthorn Woods Police Department, dispatched Hawthorn police to the address and set up a perimeter around the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Five minutes later, Lake Zurich police received a second call from someone who sounded like the same person, police said. He said he was inside the house with his sister and had a bomb he planned to detonate.

With the help of neighboring police departments and the Lake County sheriff’s office, investigators discovered the name used by the caller belonged to a family who no longer lived at the address, police said.

They found the family to be safe in a nearby community, the sheriff’s office said. They said they also received numerous harassing phone calls throughout the day.

Police entered the house and found it empty, with no indication of foul play, the sheriff’s office said. The home’s new owners were contacted and also found to be safe.