1 killed, 8 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

- A man was killed and at least eight more people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Thursday.

The homicide happened at 1:11 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, where someone in a white SUV shot at two men, ages 20 and 21, on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Exchange, according to Chicago Police. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the older man died of a head wound an hour later. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The younger man was shot in the foot and listed in good condition. The fatal shooting ended a four-and-a-half-day stretch without a fatal shooting in Chicago, the city’s longest such streak of the year.

The latest attack happened on the Near West Side about 11:15 p.m., when someone in a gray SUV shot a 22-year-old man who was walking in the first block of North Western Avenue. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man heard gunfire in Uptown’s 4600 block of North Malden and realized he was hit in the hand and leg. His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

At 5:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 2100 block of South Millard in Little Village when someone in a black SUV shot him in the back and arm. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Thirty minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 300 block of East 132nd Street on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the South Chicago neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. when three other people opened fire in the 8700 block of South Burley, police said. He was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

About 12:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man heard gunfire on an Ashburn neighborhood sidewalk on the Southwest Side and realized he’d been shot in the buttocks in the 8000 block of South Pulaski. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center, but wasn’t cooperative with detectives, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in Gage Park, where a 21-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw and taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition. He was uncooperative as well, according to police.

Four men were shot across the city on Wednesday.