Police: Man shoots girlfriend's relative during family Christmas party in South Holland

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police say a south suburban man shot his girlfriend’s relative at a family Christmas party Saturday night in South Holland.

Alford Thorpe, 44, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for the 9 p.m. shooting outside a home in the 17000 block of Parkside Avenue, according to South Holland police.

Thorpe got into an argument with his girlfriend, whose family members escorted him out of the party, police said.

He returned an hour later, tried to get back inside the house, then pulled out a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the abdomen in the front yard, police said.

Family members wrestled the gun away from Thorpe and held him down until police arrived to arrest him, police said. The wounded man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Thorpe, of the 14000 block of South Des Plaines Street in Harvey, was jailed on an $800,000 bond at a Monday hearing, according to court records. He is due in court again Dec. 28.