14-year-old girl shot, critically wounded in Gresham

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting late Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was sitting in a van at 11:34 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Union when two males walked up and fired shots into the vehicle before running away, according to Chicago Police.

She was struck in the back and taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 13-year-old girl who was also sitting in the van was cut in the arm by broken glass and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Police initially said she was shot.

The younger girl’s father, a 28-year-old documented gang member, was driving the van shortly before the shooting, according to police. He had just gotten out of the van and gone inside a home when the shooting occurred.

Police said it was not known if the girls were the intended targets, but neither of them had any gang affiliations.

A 2-year-old boy was also inside the van at the time of the shooting, but he was not injured, police said.