Crime 15-year-old boy charged with stealing FedEx truck at gunpoint A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing a FedEx truck a gunpoint Wednesday morning on the South Side.

The teenager, who was not identified because of his age, faces one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

About 9:15 a.m., a car with two people inside pulled up as a 46-year-old woman was delivering a package for FedEx in the 7500 block of South Green, authorities said. The teenager got out of the car with a gun, and made the woman hand over the keys to her truck.

He took off in the truck, which was spotted as it crashed into another car at the intersection of 67th Street and Wentworth, police said. The truck kept going south on Wentworth until it hit a fence.

The 15-year-old jumped out and was arrested after a short foot chase, police said. He was treated at St. Bernard Hospital for injuries in the crash and was listed in good condition. The FedEx driver was not injured.

“The safety and security of our team members is always our priority,” FedEx spokeswoman Sharon Young said in an email. “We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and we are working with the authorities in their investigation. FedEx continually evaluates and implements procedures that enhance our security systems.”

About two hours later, another package delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 40-year-old woman was approached by a gunman wearing a ski mask about 11 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Saginaw, police said. He took two packages from the truck before running east. No one was in custody in connection with that robbery Wednesday.