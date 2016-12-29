Crime Stoppers seek information on stolen snowmobile in Newark

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Kendall County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to gather information about a snowmobile that was stolen within the last six months in southwest suburban Newark.

The purple, blue and black 2002 Yamaha VMAX 600 snowmobile was taken sometime between June 2 and Dec. 27 from the 900 block of Route 71, according to a Crime Stoppers statement.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the theft can anonymously contact Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.