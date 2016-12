SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An off-duty police officer was shot at Thursday afternoon in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 4:40 p.m., two people approached an off-duty officer in the 100 block of East 89th Street, fired shots at the officer’s vehicle and then tried to take it before running away eastbound on 89th Street, Chicago Police said.

The officer did not suffer any injuries, and two persons of interest are being questioned, police said.