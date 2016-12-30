Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, after attempted robbery in Chatham

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting after an attempted robbery Friday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man was walking at 1:54 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ingleside when someone showed a weapon and demanded his property, police said. A physical altercation followed in which shots were fired, striking both the man and the person trying to rob him.

The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other person, a male whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not confirm the death Friday afternoon.