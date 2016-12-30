Chicago Police: Man fatally shoots teen who tried to rob him

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man fatally shot a teenager who attempted to rob him Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 33-year-old man went to the 4800 block of West Ferdinand to purchase something he saw for sale online and was confronted by a 19-year-old man who announced a robbery and showed a gun, police said. A struggle ensued, and the 19-year-old was shot in the chest about 12:25 p.m.

The teen, identified as Carlos James, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

Police said the 33-year-old suffered bruises during the struggle, and that a single gun was recovered at the scene.

Area North detectives were investigating.