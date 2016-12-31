Man with concealed-carry permit fatally shoots would-be robber

- A man with a concealed-carry license fatally shot a would-be robber in Chatham Friday afternoon, sources said.

The 23-year-old man was walking in the 8200 block of South Ingleside about 1:54 p.m. when another male pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to police.

A fight broke out and the 23-year-old, who was licensed to carry a firearm, pulled out his own gun and shot the would-be robber in the head, killing him, sources said.

The age of the man who died was not known Friday evening. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death but could not provide additional information.

The 23-year-old was shot in the hip during the fight and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

A second attempted robber ran away after his companion was shot, sources said.