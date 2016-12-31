Uber driver among 2 wounded in Hanson Park shooting

Police investigate after an Uber driver was shot early Saturday on the Northwest Side. | Network Video Productions

A bullet hole in the door of the SUV of an Uber driver, who was shot in the thigh early Saturday on the Northwest Side. | Network Video Productions

- An Uber driver and another man were shot early Saturday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:15 a.m., two gunmen walked up to a 22-year-old man who was walking in the 2200 block of North Latrobe and started shooting, striking him in the lower back, according to Chicago Police.

The gunfire also hit a 37-year-old man in the left thigh as he drove nearby. A police source said he was driving for Uber.

The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, the older to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting, which was thought to be gang-related.