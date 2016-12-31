Police: 15-year-old boy shot to death in Gresham

- A teenage boy was shot to death Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the 15-year-old with gunshot wounds to his head in an alley in the 8100 block of South Bishop, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s officer could not immediately confirm the death.

Police said the shooting may have been gang-related. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, but no one was in custody Saturday morning.