2 killed in Uptown shooting are first homicides of 2017

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two people shot to death Sunday morning in the North Side Uptown neighborhood are the first two reported homicides of 2017 in Chicago, after a bloody 2016 saw 780 homicides in the city.

At 4:25 a.m., two men were shot in the 4600 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago Police.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and right leg and a man, between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot multiple times in the right side, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities, which are believed to be the first homicides of 2017.

Last year ended with 780 homicides in the city, according to Sun-Times records.