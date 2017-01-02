Unarmed man fatally shot by off-duty police officer: officials

- An off-duty Chicago Police officer fatally shot another man on the Northwest Side after an argument Monday morning, officials said.

The man was shot several times and did not have a weapon, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“I have a lot more questions than I do answers at this time,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said during a briefing with reporters. “I came out because I wanted to make sure that the investigation was done properly.”

Johnson said the officer, a 57-year-old man, does not live in the area and knew the person he shot from another “confrontation a few weeks ago.”

The police department and Independent Police Review Authority have opened simultaneous investigations into the shooting, which happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of North Lowell.

The off-duty officer is assigned to the mass transit unit. The shooting victim, whose age wasn’t known, was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Guglielmi said police are still canvassing the area for witnesses and any surveillance footage. The shooting happened on the same block as Kelvyn Park High School.

Siclaly Mandujano, 16, and her family have lived a half block south of the shooting scene for five years and was at home when she heard three shots fired. She said she hears gunfire in the area at least once a month.

She sat on her front porch, holding her dog, a chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier-poodle mix, named Lucky, as police closed off traffic on the block.

“I have two older brothers and it’s kind of dangerous for them,” Mandujano said. “They’re not in anything bad or anything, but it’s dangerous for them.”