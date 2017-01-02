People trying to buy video games robbed at gunpoint on West Side

- Multiple people who tried to buy video game systems have been robbed in the last week in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The victims used social media to arrange to purchase a video game system, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When they arrived, they were met by three suspects who pulled out a handgun and took their cellphones and money.

The robberies happened at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw; at 10:35 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw; and at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 16 and 20 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, 170 to 185 pounds with dreadlocks, police said. The second suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 21 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, and the third is described as a black man between 19 and 20 years old, about 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.