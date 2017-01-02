Indiana boys found safe after Amber Alert issued

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two young boys who went missing for several hours Monday from their central Indiana home have been found safe, police said.

Zek and Avery Rader, ages 6 and 10, were thought to be in “extreme danger” after last being seen about 3:40 p.m. in Prince’s Lakes, about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police, who issued an Amber Alert.

They have since been located, state police said about 8:30 p.m.

Authorities had said the boy’s noncustodial father took them in a white 2007 Ford 500 with tinted windows, “two breast cancer stickers” and Indiana license plates of 727MIO, police said. He remained at large Monday night.