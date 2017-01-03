Man fatally shot after altercation with DuPage County deputy

- Authorities say a man has been fatally shot after getting into an altercation with a sheriff's deputy in suburban Chicago.

The DuPage County sheriff's office says in a statement that the deputy responded Monday to a reported violent domestic incident near the community of Villa Park and the man was wounded in an "officer-involved shooting." He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man's name wasn't immediately confirmed by authorities. The DuPage County coroner's office says an autopsy was planned for Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation at the request of officials from DuPage County. The deputy's name wasn't immediately released.