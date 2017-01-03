Man charged with throwing bottle of feces at corrections deputies

- A Chicago man faces felony charges after throwing a bottle filled with feces and urine at two corrections deputies Monday at the Kendall County Jail.

About 6 p.m., 25-year-old Roy L. White, of the 1600 block of North Narragansett, squeezed a shampoo bottle filled with feces and urine at the deputies before throwing it at them, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriff’s office. The contents of the bottle also damaged a logbook.

Roy was charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery, two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony count of criminal damage to government-supported property, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond was pending Tuesday morning.