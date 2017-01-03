Sheriff: 79-year-old man found shot to death in Des Plaines

- A 79-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being shot in northwest suburban Des Plaines, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The man was found shot about 9:20 a.m. at Ridgewood Memorial Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee in Des Plaines, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

Sheriff’s police are investigating, but it does not appear that there was foul play, spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.