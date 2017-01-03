Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

- Two teenage boys were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About noon, two 16-year-old boys were shot while standing outside in the 3400 block of West Fulton, police said.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 65-year-old woman, Lillie Turner, was inside a nearby building when she was struck by a stray bullet in the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.