Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg

Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg

Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg
Lillie Turner, 65, Shot in leg

Posted:Jan 03 2017 01:09PM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 03:17PM CST

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Two teenage boys were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About noon, two 16-year-old boys were shot while standing outside in the 3400 block of West Fulton, police said.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 65-year-old woman, Lillie Turner, was inside a nearby building when she was struck by a stray bullet in the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories