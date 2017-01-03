Man shot by police on Far South Side facing charges

- A man who was shot by Chicago Police after fleeing a traffic stop and sending three officers to the hospital early Sunday on the Far South Side is facing charges.

Dwane Rowlett, 43, was charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing, one misdemeanor count of DUI and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued two traffic citations.

Police noticed a white Hyundai SUV speeding and running a stop sign at 2:20 a.m. near the 12500 block of South State Street, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at an unrelated press conference Sunday.

Rowlett initially stopped the car when officers tried to pull it over, but he drove south after officers left their car. Police followed the car for about five blocks and saw it drive up on the sidewalk.

Finally, the SUV sideswiped several cars and crashed into a police squad car, injuring the officers. Police approached the car and found Rowlett in the driver’s seat. Johnson said the man struggled as officers tried to restrain him, and that’s when an officer shot him two times.

Rowlett was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical but “stable” condition Sunday.

No gun was found at the scene of the shooting. The hospitalized officers were in good condition. The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, which is routine.

Rowlett, of the 12900 block of South Aberdeen, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday, according to police.