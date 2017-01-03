Chicago Police: Store clerk struggles for gun, shoots would-be robbers

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A clerk wrestled a gun away from two men who tried to rob his Austin neighborhood store and then shot them Tuesday afternoon on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The botched robbery happened about 4:45 p.m. inside the small business in the 5800 block of West Chicago, police said.

One of the alleged robbers, 34, was shot in the torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Center. The other, 35, was shot in the upper leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

They were listed in critical condition.