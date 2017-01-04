Woman and son beaten, robbed in Brookfield after leaving casino

- A 71-year-old woman and her son were beaten and robbed after returning to west suburban Brookfield early Monday after a trip to a casino in northwest Indiana.

The woman and her 45-year-old son left for the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Brookfield police.

They arrived at the casino about 45 minutes later and ate at the buffet before starting to gamble, according to a police report. They each played the slot machines.

The woman won $350 while playing the slots, but her son did not win any large amounts of money, according to police. They left the casino sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Monday and drove back to the home on Arthur Avenue in Brookfield.

While the man was unlocking the door, two males wearing ski masks approached them, police said. One of the males struck the man in the head with a large object and told him to get down, while the other struck the woman.

One of the males yelled “Give me the cash from the casino!”, according to the report. The man threw his wallet on the ground.

They continued yelling “Give it to me!” at the woman, and she thought they meant her purse, which she had left in her vehicle, according to the report. The male yelled “What? No, give me your cash from the casino!”

The males ran away and were last seen heading toward the train tracks, according to the report.

The man tried to call 911 on his cellphone, but it was covered in blood, according to the report. After awhile, he was able to dial.

The man and woman were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were treated for their head injuries.

The victims’ neighbors set up a GoFundMe account to help the man and woman with their medical costs.

Brookfield police are investigating along with Indiana law enforcement and gaming officials.