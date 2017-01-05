2 wounded in shootings Wednesday on West, Southwest sides

- Two people were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday on the city’s West and Southwest sides, according to Chicago Police.

At 8:16 p.m., an 18-year-old man was in the 4300 block of South Rockwell in the Brighton Park neighborhood when he was shot in the lower left side of his body and grazed in the back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Less than 7 hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in an Austin neighborhood attack. The shooting happened at 1:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Massasoit, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the left hip and refused medical attention.

On Tuesday, four people were killed — including two teenagers — and 11 others were wounded in Chicago shootings.