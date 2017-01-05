Delivery truck stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport

- A delivery truck was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

The driver was returning to his truck after making a delivery in the 3100 block of South Normal about 8 a.m. when he was approached by an armed male who demanded the keys to the truck, according to Chicago Police.

The driver gave the keys to the suspect, who got into the truck and drove south on Normal, police said. The driver was not injured.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The incident is the latest in a string of crimes involving package delivery trucks in Chicago. In December, at least seven robberies were reported involving delivery trucks, all on the South Side.