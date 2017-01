4 charged in beating of man on Facebook Live Crime 4 charged in beating of man on Facebook Live Four people have been charged in the brutal beating and torturing of a mentally disabled man.

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Covington face felony criminal charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime; aggravated unlawful restraint; aggravated battery deadly weapon; robbery; PSMV; residential burglary.

This story is developing

