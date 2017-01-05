Vehicle stuck by bullet on I-57, no one injured

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A vehicle was hit by a bullet Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3:26 p.m., someone fired shots that struck a vehicle traveling south on I-57, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle’s glass was broken, but no injuries were reported.

The driver saw a man with dreadlocks who had a black handgun driving a blue minivan, police said.

Southbound lanes between 119th and 127th streets were closed for an investigation while troopers walked the expressway, police said. All lanes were reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or had information was asked to call state police at (847) 294- 4400.