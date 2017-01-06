Police looking for three men who robbed Sports Cutz at gunpoint

FOX 32 NEWS - On Thursday at 7:38 PM, Oak Lawn Police responded to the Sports Cutz located at 8834 S. Cicero Ave for an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed three male black subjects entered the business, displayed weapons, and demanded cash and cell phones from those inside.

No one was injured in the incident and the subjects fled the area on foot.

The subjects are described as 20-25 year olds.

Anyone who recognizes any of these subjects or has information about this incident is asked to contact Oak Lawn Police at (708) 422-8292.