Better Business Bureau warns against buying Obama tickets

- The Better Business Bureau is warning against buying tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in Chicago on online marketplaces.

Tickets were handed out for free on Saturday morning in Chicago, prompting thousands of people to wait for hours in single-digit temperatures. Obama's speech is scheduled for Tuesday night at McCormick Place.

The Chicago Tribune reports that by Sunday auctions were posted on websites like eBay and Craigslist asking for as much as $5,000 apiece for the tickets. It's unclear if those tickets are legitimate or can legally be sold.

Steve Bernas is president of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. He warned against buying the tickets, saying "there's no way to verify these tickets." He said he guarantees "someone will be turned away on Tuesday."