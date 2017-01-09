Suspect steals Children's Miracle Network donation jar from local gas station

FOX 32 NEWS - Newly released surveillance photos show a suspect who had the audacity to steal a Children's Miracle Network donation jar from a local gas station.

On December 28, 2016 at approximately 9:51 PM at a gas station located in Hobart near 61st and I-65, a male black suspect entered the gas station and engaged the clerk in conversation for a brief moment. Once the clerk walks away from the register, the suspect reaches over the counter and grabs the Children's Miracle Network donation jar and exits the gas station.

The suspect is described as being a male black and approximately 50 years of age. A witness who was interviewed in the store thought he recognized the suspect from his childhood neighborhood in Merrillville and his name may be "Steve".

The vehicle shown in the surveillance photo is possibly the vehicle the suspect was driving, the vehicle is parked out of view of the surveillance camera when it is parked, but it arrives the same time the suspect arrives and leaves shortly after the suspect leaves the gas station.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact Lt. James Gonzales @ 219-942-4405 or by e-mail at jgonzales@cityofhobart.org