- A woman who was found dead Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood may have been struck by a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The unidentified female victim was found outside in the 6900 block of South Wentworth at 8:02 a.m., police said.

It appears she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police initially said she appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.