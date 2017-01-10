Mom says daughter racially 'tormented' at suburban middle school Crime Mom says daughter racially 'tormented' at suburban middle school A mother of an African American middle school student in Elmwood Park says she now fears for her daughter’s safety after a series of racial incidents at her school.

Upon returning from winter break, Shonerka Howard says her daughter, who attends Elm Middle School, opened her locker at the end of the day and found a note advising her to call a certain phone number. When the young girl called, she received a pre-recorded message from the Ku Klux Klan that included racial slurs.

"Greetings, you have reached the loyal [inaudible] of the Ku Klux Klan. We just want to let you know how happy we are that that n***** Obama will be gone in a few days. Not only will white people rejoice, but black people will too. Obama has put not only our country in debt but millions of Americans as well. Thank God Trump is going to take over and send the Mexicans back so the real Americans can have a chance at putting some food on the table and keeping the lights on once again. Finally, there will be more jobs available. One of many of America's problem's is solved. If you're white and proud, join the crowd. White power."

Howard also says her daughter has been tormented with songs that are worded to the “Cops” theme music, which include racial stereotypes toward African Americans.

FOX 32 reached out to both the school and Elmwood Police Department. Neither have responded at the time the story was published.