Lipinski aide found dead after 'domestic fight' call

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A former state senator’s daughter who worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski (3rd) was found dead in a home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Marianne Viverito, 55, was found in the basement of a home in the 5100 block of West 105th Place about 3:15 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a request for a well-being check from an out-of-state police agency concerning a woman who may have been injured in a domestic fight, according to Oak Lawn police.

When officers arrived, they found blood on the ground and inside the home, police said.

Division Chief Randy Palmer, a spokesman for the Oak Lawn Police Department, said Tuesday evening that a suspect had been identified but was not in police custody.

He declined to specify which police agency in which state called for the well-being check.

“Marianne was a beloved and trusted member of my staff, and has been a part of my team during much of my tenure in Congress,” Lipinski said in a statement. “She has helped countless of my constituents solve challenges they’ve faced with the federal government with a smile, good nature, and humor. As with me and my staff, I know that these constituents will miss her greatly.”

Viverito was the daughter of former state senator and current Stickney Township supervisor Lou Viverito. He could not be reached on Tuesday afternoon.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger at this time,” a statement from police said.

Ald. Mike Zalewski, whose 23rd Ward office on Archer is adjacent to Lipinski’s office, said he and his staff were “devastated” upon hearing the news of Viverito’s death.

“We’re lucky to be able to call them friends,” Zalewski said.

Oak Lawn police are investigating along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.