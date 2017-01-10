3 found dead inside home in Lake in the Hills Crime 3 found dead inside home in Lake in the Hills Three people were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Three people were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Just before 3 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of an unresponsive person inside the home in the 2300 block of Daybreak Drive, according to Lake in the Hills police.

The home was “secured,” so firefighters broke inside, where they found three people dead, police said. Their ages and names have not been released.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and at this point in the investigation, there is no known threat to public safety,” police said.

The McHenry County coroner’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.