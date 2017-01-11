Mail truck robbed in Park Manor is third in three days

- For the third time in three days, a delivery truck was robbed on the South Side on Wednesday morning, this time in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The mail carrier was delivering a package about 11:25 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash when two male suspects stole packages and mail from the truck, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects got into a four-door gray Pontiac and headed west on 73rd Street, according to police.

The incident is at least the third robbery involving a delivery truck this week on the South Side.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, a delivery driver was at the back of his unmarked truck in the 8400 block of South Hermitage in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when he was approached by two males, one of whom had a firearm, police said.

They removed bags containing packages from the truck, reportedly delivering for Amazon, and got into a black minivan that was last seen heading east on 84th Street.

A U.S. Postal Service truck was robbed Monday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About noon, the 36-year-old carrier returned to her truck in the 7500 block of South Peoria and found packages missing, police said.

The robbery happened sometime in the previous 15 minutes and one of the truck’s windows was damaged.