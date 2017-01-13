3 charged with Chicago Heights shooting that killed 1, injured 1

- Three people have been charged with a south suburban shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 600 block of West 16th Street, where two shooting victims were reported, according to a statement from Chicago Heights police.

Police arrived to find 18-year-old Abdallah Y. Abdallah unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a silver, four-door Lexus with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. A 20-year-old man was found sitting on a chair in front of a nearby home with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Abdallah, of the 8500 block of Tullamore Drive Tinley Park, was taken to Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, ans was pronounced dead there at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields for treatment before also being transferred to Christ, police said.

Autopsy results released Friday showed Abdallah died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the investigation Thursday and charged Cornell Reed and David Phillips, both of Chicago Heights; and Juwan Taylor, 18, of Gary, Indiana, police said. All were all charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and armed robbery in connection with the shooting.