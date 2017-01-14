Chicago Police: 4 killed, 6 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Ten people were shot across the city over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, leaving four dead, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent killing happened Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Two men, ages 27 and 39, were standing in the street at 8:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Francisco when someone got out of a black car and fired multiple shots, according to police. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off northbound on Francisco. The 27-year-old was shot in the head and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

Another man was killed and a woman was wounded about 3:30 a.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, where at least five people went into a house in the 6000 block of South Carpenter and shot two people repeatedly, police said. A man thought to be between 25 and 35 years old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the victims’ names.

A 20-year-old man slain shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Devonta Spraggins was driving east on 72nd Street when a white Ford Explorer pulled up to him near Washtenaw Avenue and someone inside it shot him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Spraggins, who lived a block away in the 7200 block of South Talman, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

The first fatal shooting happened about 4 p.m. in Austin on the West Side, where a 21-year-old man got into an argument with someone who shot him repeatedly in the 600 block of North Central Avenue. He died at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. His identity was not released Saturday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in the weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting, which happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Little Village restaurant. He got into an argument with a group of people, and one of them pulled out a gun to shoot him “numerous times, police said. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier in the same neighborhood, someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on a 21-year-old man standing outside in the 2300 block of South Kedzie at 11:40 p.m. He was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Ten minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a Washington Heights neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Far South Side. It happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Sangamon, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition with an arm wound, police said.

The first nonfatal attack of the weekend happened about 5:15 p.m. in West Garfield Park, where a 19-year-old man heard gunfire in the 4000 block of West Madison and realized he’d been hit in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Nine people were shot in Chicago last weekend.