Man suspected in shooting fatally shot by Chicago Police officer

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 34-year-old man suspected in a nearby shooting was fatally shot by Chicago Police early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 3400 block of West Madison at 12:23 a.m. when they heard several shots fired, according to Chicago Police. The officers saw a man running away and chased him into an alley in the 3300 block of West Monroe.

The 34-year-old man then confronted police with a weapon and one of the officers discharged his weapon, striking the man multiple times, police said. Officers administered first-aid and called emergency medical services.

The man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured, police said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Three people were found shot in the 3400 block of West Madison, according to police. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left leg. All three were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized.

An investigation into the use of force and the specifics of the shooting are being conducted by the Independent Police Review Authority. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

The incident is the third police-involved shooting so far in 2017 in Chicago, and the first since the Department of Justice announced the findings of their investigation into the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

On Jan. 1, 43-year-old Dwane Rowlett was shot by on officer after fleeing a traffic stop on the Far South Side. On Jan. 2, an off-duty officer fatally shot 38-year-old Jose Nieves during an argument on the Northwest Side.