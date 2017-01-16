Police: Man shot to death in Ukrainian Village

Chicago Police investigate in the 2200 block of West Chicago, where a man was shot early Monday. | NVP News
Chicago Police investigate in the 2200 block of West Chicago, where a man was shot early Monday. | NVP News

Posted:Jan 16 2017 06:00AM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 06:00AM CST

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was shot to death early Monday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, police said.

The 36-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago when someone in a black SUV nearby opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, face and left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories