Boy, 17, wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 17-year-old boy was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 8:20 a.m. as the teen was walking east in the 4300 block of West 28th Street, according to Chicago Police. As he walked, a male in a grey hoodie approached him from behind and began shooting. The teen was shot twice — once in his right shoulder blade and once in his left shoulder blade.

After the shooting, the offender drove off in a white van headed south on Kildare Avenue and then drove east on 30th Street, police said. The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.