4 teens charged with South Side robbery

Posted:Jan 16 2017 05:05PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 05:05PM CST

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Four teens were charged Monday with a South Side robbery in the Fuller Park neighborhood Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. four boys approached a 23-year-old woman offering to help carry her bags in the 200 block of West 47th, according to Chicago Police.

A 14-year-old boy hit the woman in the head while the other boys took her belongings, police said. A nearby witness told responding officers that the teens were in the area.

Officers were able to locate the boys and place them in custody Friday, police said.

The 14-year-old was charged Monday with one count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery- made physical contact, police said.

The other three boys, a 13-year-old and two 16 year olds, were each charged with one count of robbery, police said.

All of the victim’s personal items were recovered.

