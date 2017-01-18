Employee pistol-whipped in Belmont Cragin robbery

- An employee was pistol-whipped during a robbery Wednesday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9:25 a.m., an armed male entered a business in the 5700 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police.

He robbed three employees — a 37-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 33-year-old man — of their cellphones, wallets and a purse, police said.

The suspect then struck the 33-year-old man in the head with his gun before leaving in one of the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The injured employee was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.