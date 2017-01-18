Police: Man stole vehicle after robbing Aurora liquor store

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man stole a vehicle after robbing a liquor store at gunpoint Tuesday night in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to a panic alarm about 8:35 p.m. at Randall Liquors in the 300 block of East Galena Boulevard, according to Aurora police.

They spotted a gray 2004 Ford Escape speeding out of the parking lot and one of the officers followed the vehicle east on Galena, according to police.

The officer chased the Ford down several neighborhood streets, but eventually gave up the chase when it became too dangerous because of wet roads and traffic, police said.

After the chase ended, officers learned the Ford had run off the road and over the curb on the northeast corner of Downer Place and Root Street, and the driver had gotten out of the Ford and into a waiting dark car, police said. The car, similar to a Pontiac Grand Am, was last seen heading south on Root.

They learned the suspect had entered the liquor store and approached two employees, a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, police said. He struck the older man in the head with a handgun, and then forced both men to lie on the floor before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash and liquor.

As he left the store, he approached a 39-year-old man and 41-year-old woman in the Ford in store’s parking lot and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

A gun and items taken in the robbery were found in the Ford, police said. The vehicle is being processed for evidence.

No one suffered injuries that required medical attention.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot male with a thin build, possibly mixed race with a light to medium complexion, police said. He was dressed in black and his face was partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s free app.