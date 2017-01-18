Traffic stop leads to seizure of three pounds of meth, guns and $213K

FOX 32 NEWS - On Tuesday at approximately 5:40 p.m., a traffic stop by Indiana State Troopers Steven Glass and Doug Weaver led to the arrests of Sarah Hine, 25, Brandy Fletcher, 42, Stephan Howard, 54, all from Rochester, IN, and William James, 48, Elkhart, IN.

All four were incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face preliminary criminal charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher, Hine, and Howard face additional charges for dealing methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. James faces an additional charge for visiting a common nuisance.

Troopers Glass and Weaver initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on U.S. 31, near Fulton County Road 375 North, for an unsafe lane movement. The truck was driven by Howard. While the troopers were speaking to Howard, they noticed indicators that criminal activity might be afoot. Rochester Police Officer Andrew Heney and his narcotics detecting police dog, Hunter, arrived to assist. Officer Heney utilized Hunter to conduct a free air sniff around the Silverado. The dog indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the truck and its three occupants, officers allegedly found approximately four grams of methamphetamine and approximately $10,504 in United States currency.

Further investigation led to officers obtaining a Fulton Circuit Court search warrant for a home at 86 Reed Lane, Rochester, IN. During a search of the residence, officers allegedly found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, approximately a quarter pound of marijuana, approximately two pounds of methadone pills, 12 long guns, nine handguns, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Officers also found approximately $202,628 of United States currency in the house. Troopers Glass and Weaver were assisted by officers from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Rochester Police Department, and personnel from the Rochester Fire Department.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.