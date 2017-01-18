2 wounded in drive-by shooting in North Aurora

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Detectives are asking for the public’s help after two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in west suburban North Aurora on Saturday night.

At 8:43 p.m., a 21-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and other people were sitting inside a Mazda CX-6 SUV parked in the lot of a convenience store in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, according to North Aurora police. A burgundy Chrysler 200 drove through the lot and someone inside fired several shots at the parked car.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was later airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was in critical condition. Her condition was later stabilized.

The 11-year-old boy was injured by broken glass, police said. He was treated at Presence Mercy Medical Center and released. The other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

The Chrysler 200 was driven away from the scene, but was found and chased by officers to the 800 block of North Randall Road in Aurora, police said. Four people inside the Chrysler then got out and ran.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act, but that someone inside the Mazda was targeted.

Detectives said Wednesday they were seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects, and looking for anyone who may have seen either vehicle before, during or after the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left at (630) 897-8705 by selecting option 3. The public can also call Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.