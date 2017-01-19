DePaul student robbed at gunpoint near Lincoln Park campus

- A DePaul University student was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon near the school’s Lincoln Park campus on the North Side.

The student was at Seminary and Montana avenues about 2:30 p.m. when they were approached by a suspect with a handgun who demanded their possessions, according to a safety alert posted on DePaul’s website.

The suspect ran off east on Montana after the robbery, according to the alert.

Anyone with information should call DePaul Public Safety at (773) 325-7777, or call 911.