Chicago Police warn NW Side residents not to leave vehicles running

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Chicago Police are warning Northwest Side residents against leaving their vehicles running unattended after several were stolen this month.

At least four vehicles that have been left unattended, unlocked and running while the owners were warming them up have been stolen, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The thefts have happened since Jan. 1 between Belmont and Irving and Cicero and Cumberland, police said.

The description of the suspects has varied.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.