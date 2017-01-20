Police announce increased DUI patrols on Lake Shore Drive

- Police will be on the look out for drunken drivers Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive.

Officers will conduct DUI saturation patrols from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago Police said. Roving police officers will monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving, as well as for seat belt and speed violations.

A Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to make the process of charging a person with DUI and issuing them an I-Bond faster.

A DUI saturation patrol last weekend in the Chicago Lawn district resulted in one person charged with DUI and a total of 122 citations issued for driving violations, police said.