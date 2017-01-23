Woman shot to death outside Austin elementary school

- A woman was shot to death early Monday outside an Austin neighborhood elementary school on the West Side.

Officers responded at 1:54 a.m. to a call of a person shot and found the woman, thought to be 25 years old, lying on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Maypole, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her name has not been released.

As officers investigated on the block and searched for shell casings, the woman’s body could be seen covered by a white sheet near the playlot for Spencer Elementary Technology Academy.

Two women approached the crime scene tape, one of whom lives on the block and said she hears shots fired “damn near” every day.

“I wonder how she ended up right there,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified but added that she has lived on the block her entire life and attended Spencer. She also said her father was gunned down last year in West Garfield Park, but did not want to provide further information.

“Who was she?” the woman asked of the 25-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk outside the elementary school. “I hope it wasn’t anyone I know.”